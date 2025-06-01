GTS Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 11,948 Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 301,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of EBC stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Eastern Bankshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,000. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis Borgen sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $36,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,571.60. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

