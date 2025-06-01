GTS Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 769 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 769 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Stock Performance
MANH opened at $188.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.58 and a 200 day moving average of $217.51. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates
In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at $17,298,758.29. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Manhattan Associates Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
