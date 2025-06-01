GTS Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 769 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 769 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH opened at $188.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.58 and a 200 day moving average of $217.51. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Manhattan Associates

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at $17,298,758.29. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.