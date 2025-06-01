GTS Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

GTS Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 140,206.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,031 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WULF. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 419.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 343,016 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WULF shares. Citizens Jmp raised shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

TeraWulf Stock Down 2.7%

WULF stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. TeraWulf Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. TeraWulf’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About TeraWulf

(Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WULF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.