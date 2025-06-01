GTS Securities LLC Sells 35,436 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

GTS Securities LLC lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,436 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,441 shares in the company, valued at $6,959,782.22. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $95.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.16 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.73 and its 200 day moving average is $99.98.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

