GTS Securities LLC Sells 4,155,443 Shares of LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH)

GTS Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,155,443 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in LuxUrban Hotels were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance
Shares of LUXH stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $21.70.
LuxUrban Hotels Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LuxUrban Hotels
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for LuxUrban Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LuxUrban Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.