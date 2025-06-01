GTS Securities LLC Sells 4,155,443 Shares of LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH)

GTS Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,155,443 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in LuxUrban Hotels were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of LUXH stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $21.70.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

