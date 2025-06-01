GTS Securities LLC Sells 438,860 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

GTS Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 438,860 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,354,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,602,000 after buying an additional 982,206 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $63,638,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,664,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,936,000 after buying an additional 5,049,709 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 368.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,812,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,790,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,373 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -78.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

