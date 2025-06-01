GTS Securities LLC Sells 4,923 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

GTS Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 473,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 258,392 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE NOV opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NOV’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

