GTS Securities LLC Sells 6,051 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

GTS Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1,487.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 662.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on WU shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Western Union Price Performance

WU opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.07%.

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.