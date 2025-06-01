GTS Securities LLC Sells 71,061 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

GTS Securities LLC cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,061 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,688 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 325.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $54.96.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Dominion Energy Company Profile



Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

