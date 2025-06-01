GTS Securities LLC Takes Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AUB. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 838.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.2%

AUB opened at $30.09 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.10%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

