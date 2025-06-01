GTS Securities LLC Takes Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JXN. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 251.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 95,893 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 1,495.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,524 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 109,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In related news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,432,598.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,726.96. This represents a 15.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $591,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,852.68. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $81.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.50. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $115.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.11.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 310.68%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

