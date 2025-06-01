GTS Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

GTS Securities LLC trimmed its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 487,005 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,602,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,919 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 394.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 697,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 556,081 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 172,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 91,665 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,143,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 755,285 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on UEC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. National Bankshares set a $10.00 target price on Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Canada upgraded Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 target price on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $8.93.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

