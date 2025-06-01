GTS Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

GTS Securities LLC trimmed its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,908,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,056,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,480 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,385,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,717 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,471,000. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,854,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $80.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average is $79.62. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $195,079.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,824 shares in the company, valued at $12,439,687.68. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $851,342.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,026,790.39. The trade was a 8.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,515 shares of company stock worth $12,132,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

