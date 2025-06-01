Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 823,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.54% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 573.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 29,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25,321 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $288.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.93.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

