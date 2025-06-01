Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $8,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Howard Hughes from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Howard Hughes from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE HHH opened at $68.32 on Friday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.83 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.53.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $199.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.43 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

