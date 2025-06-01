Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Down 53.1% in May

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,369,800 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the April 30th total of 2,921,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.0 days.

Iberdrola Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IBDSF opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

