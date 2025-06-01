IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.69% of IBEX worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IBEX by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Joseph Inson sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $105,497.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,352 shares in the company, valued at $496,093.68. This trade represents a 17.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Neil Dawson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,259.36. This represents a 64.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Trading Down 0.1%

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $383.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.74. IBEX Limited has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63.

IBEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded IBEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded IBEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 12th.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

