IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 323,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 45,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

