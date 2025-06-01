InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Shares Up 3.2% After Insider Buying Activity

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.18. 923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 52,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Specifically, Director Richard C. Zoretic acquired 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $34,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,494 shares in the company, valued at $279,455.52. The trade was a 14.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Zoretic purchased 14,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $57,630.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,577.76. This represents a 31.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In related news, Director Richard C. Zoretic purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $81,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at $185,862.74. This trade represents a 77.58% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.70 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.40.

InnovAge ( NASDAQ:INNV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $218.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in InnovAge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in InnovAge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in InnovAge by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in InnovAge by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in InnovAge by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in its homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

