Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading Down 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 649,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 12,574,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on LUNR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Machines from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 4.4%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Machines

In other news, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 37,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $292,255.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 438,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,628.32. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 161,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $1,948,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at $42,286,692.80. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,565 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 751.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.