Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Up 144.2% in May

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a growth of 144.2% from the April 30th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Investview Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:INVU opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Investview has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
About Investview
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Investview
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Investview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.