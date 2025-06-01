Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Up 144.2% in May

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a growth of 144.2% from the April 30th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Investview Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:INVU opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Investview has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

About Investview

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial products and services in the areas of financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company’s services include market research, analysis, education regarding equities, and tools designed to assist the self-directed investor in navigating the financial markets, including equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, and cryptocurrency.

