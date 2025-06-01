Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 532.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,543 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.32% of Janux Therapeutics worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 496.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 144,883 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,430,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4%

JANX stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 3.24. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janux Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 110,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,418,590.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,141,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,582,722.74. The trade was a 1.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,170. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,001 shares of company stock worth $313,964. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

