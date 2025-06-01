Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Holdings Trimmed by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,372 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KW. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 842,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 39,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,501.16. This represents a 23.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 41,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $350,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 547,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,744. This represents a 8.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $6.36 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $879.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.14 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 58.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

