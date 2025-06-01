KeyCorp Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $310.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. BTIG Research set a $252.00 price target on Zscaler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Zscaler from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.12.

Zscaler Trading Up 9.1%

ZS stock opened at $274.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.33. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $7,236,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,641,500. This represents a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $573,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,425,951.05. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 26.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 10.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 62,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

