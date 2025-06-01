Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,920,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,067,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,495,000 after acquiring an additional 498,979 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after acquiring an additional 449,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after acquiring an additional 306,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of Leonardo DRS stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $43.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.83.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.72 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Leonardo DRS declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. BTIG Research set a $49.00 target price on shares of Leonardo DRS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leonardo DRS

In other news, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $112,786.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,564.68. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $1,471,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,738,810.80. This trade represents a 12.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,354 shares of company stock worth $3,019,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

