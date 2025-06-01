Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Holdings Raised by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 280.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,155 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOMA. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,387,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,570,000 after acquiring an additional 655,533 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,543,000. INCA Investments LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,986,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd grew its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 462,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 232,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 460,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 231,007 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOMA shares. Bank of America raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Itau BBA Securities raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE LOMA opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $135.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151 billion. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

(Free Report)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.