Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,370 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $96,689,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,775,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,151 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,230.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,387,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 7,838,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,572 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on M. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. New Street Research set a $13.00 price objective on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $20.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 3,489 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $47,938.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,107.10. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 20,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $264,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,373.92. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,751 shares of company stock worth $537,790 in the last three months. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

