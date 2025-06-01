Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,061 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,993,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $5,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,895,415.10. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $6,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,357,636.55. The trade was a 22.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $63.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 89.25%. The company had revenue of $137.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.50 million. Analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

