MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,039 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.75% of MBIA worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. purchased a new position in MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in MBIA by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MBIA from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

MBIA Stock Performance

MBI opened at $4.42 on Friday. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.88.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MBIA Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

