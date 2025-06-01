MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MBIA were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBI. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. acquired a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of MBI opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $7.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MBIA Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MBIA from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

