McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph F. Hanna sold 5,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $606,190.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,262,314.33. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip B. Hawkins sold 4,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $497,550.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,150 shares in the company, valued at $326,245.50. The trade was a 60.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,041 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $112.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.07. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $95.50 and a fifty-two week high of $129.93.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $195.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

