MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,909 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

NYSE MDU opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 40.31%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

