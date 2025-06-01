Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stake Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,167,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,856 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of MPW opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.55%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

