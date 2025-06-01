Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,901 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Methode Electronics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Sidoti raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Methode Electronics Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of MEI opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $17.45.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.01 million. Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.46%.

Insider Activity at Methode Electronics

In other Methode Electronics news, SVP Lars Ullrich purchased 15,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,353.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,353.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 32,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $211,455.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,455.18. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Methode Electronics

(Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.