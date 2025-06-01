Mid Cap Stocks To Research – May 30th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, GAP, Oklo, IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, and Elastic are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies whose market capitalization falls between the small-cap and large-cap ranges—typically about $2 billion to $10 billion, though exact thresholds vary by index provider. They offer a blend of growth potential and relative stability, often attracting investors seeking moderate risk and return prospects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.77. 105,612,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,986,513. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.74.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 154,331,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,168,421. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35.

GAP (GAP)

Gap, Inc. operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Shares of NYSE GAP traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.65. 48,000,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,515,062. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24. GAP has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of NYSE OKLO traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.53. 19,860,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,763,438. Oklo has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $59.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of -0.02.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

NYSE:IONQ traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.06. 22,803,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,782,176. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -49.59 and a beta of 2.46. IonQ has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE:QBTS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,452,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,223,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 0.90. D-Wave Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10.

Elastic (ESTC)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

ESTC stock traded down $11.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.65. 6,902,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,823. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.68. Elastic has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $123.96.

