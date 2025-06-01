Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Holdings Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,331 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 0.1%

MSBI stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $360.61 million, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Midland States Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $76.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -122.77%.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

