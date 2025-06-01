Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215,302 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LXP. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 42.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 148,852 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 82,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,103,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after acquiring an additional 311,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $87.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LXP has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

