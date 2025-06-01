Millennium Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,245 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of UHT opened at $39.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.10. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $550.30 million, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

Universal Health Realty Income Trust ( NYSE:UHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $24.55 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.78%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.