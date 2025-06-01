Millennium Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,727 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

INDI stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $565.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 61.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 65,754 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $190,686.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,951.50. The trade was a 21.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 10,875 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $30,558.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,887 shares in the company, valued at $218,862.47. This trade represents a 12.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,277 shares of company stock valued at $278,192. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About indie Semiconductor

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.