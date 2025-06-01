Millennium Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 121.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,292 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OCFC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 299,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 34,458 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 133,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,274 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OCFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $97.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 5.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.