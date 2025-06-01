Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,021,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 751,632 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Origin Materials by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 108,480 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Origin Materials by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 59,998 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,000. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Origin Materials stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.98. Origin Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials ( NASDAQ:ORGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Origin Materials had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 229.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Analysts forecast that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

