Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 1,306.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,618 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,342.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 289,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,365,000 after buying an additional 269,615 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $9,488,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $8,053,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 549.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 90,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 76,318 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.57 and a 1 year high of $84.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.34. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

