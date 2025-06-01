Millennium Management LLC Sells 124,994 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 124,994 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,503,000. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP increased its stake in MarineMax by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 245,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 108,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on MarineMax from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley upgraded MarineMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $456.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. MarineMax had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $631.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

