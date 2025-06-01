MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 1,064 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 470.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Farmland Partners Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:FPI opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $520.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $12.87.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 102.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Farmland Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.