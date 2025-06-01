MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $295,000 Stock Position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,716 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,038,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after buying an additional 88,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after buying an additional 60,514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 117,384 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 265,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 123,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMNB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Insider Transactions at Farmers National Banc

In other news, Director Gina A. Richardson acquired 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,092.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,070. This trade represents a 30.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Farmers National Banc Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 11.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

