MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 1,880 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 502.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $96,012,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 38,341.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 509,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,067,000 after purchasing an additional 508,027 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 327.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 531,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,101,000 after purchasing an additional 407,027 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 652,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,790,000 after purchasing an additional 314,912 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 536.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,680,000 after purchasing an additional 304,421 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $139.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $111.54 and a 52-week high of $155.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.22.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ingredion

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.