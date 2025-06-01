MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,328,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,360,000 after acquiring an additional 425,713 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,323,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 97,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth about $2,714,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 846,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 363,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $2.67 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised ImmunityBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunityBio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

ImmunityBio Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

