MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MidWestOne Financial Group

In related news, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 1,785 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,944.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,315.58. The trade was a 3.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOFG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $34.50 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $600.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $57.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million. Analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.40%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

