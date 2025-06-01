MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 1,182 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Chemours by 779.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 154,709 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Chemours had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Chemours news, CFO Shane Hostetter acquired 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $50,196.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,348.32. This trade represents a 8.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

