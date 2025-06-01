NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Position Lowered by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 96,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTGR. Raymond James boosted their target price on NETGEAR from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Insider Activity at NETGEAR

In related news, CFO Murray Bryan sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $75,028.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,565.05. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NETGEAR Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 1.09. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $162.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.24 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 1.83%. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

